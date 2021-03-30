CASTELLON cuisine fans are in mourning this week.

Pepe Becerra, a famous chef who had become a symbol for local gastronomy, has passed away at the age of 70.

His many successes include Guinness World Records for the largest ever potato omelette, the biggest Fideua – a typical Valencian fish and noodle dish – and the largest salad in the world.

Although originally from Badajoz (Extremadura, central Spain), Chef Becerra – as he was best known – was linked to Castellon Province for the whole of his professional career.

Giant paellas were one of Becerra’s specialties

After running several top restaurants in the 1970s, Becerra was best known as the manager of Restaurante Molimar in Benicassim, where he prepared giant paellas for thousands of diners during the local fiestas for over 30 years.

Beyond Castellon, Chef Becerra was famous for his work in countries such as Italy, France and Belgium, and he received several awards for his work during the Magdalena festivities.

