During the coronavirus pandemic, a large part of humanity spends more time than usual at home, many times various activities are sought to fill the day. One of them may be preparing to achieve a Guinness Record from home.

Although to achieve certain records you need preparation and conditions to carry them out, others can be resolved indoors based on daily activities.

There are very easy world records like peeling fruit or stacking ice cream; the intake of some foods and beverages that challenge the gastric system is also included.

The history of Guinness Records

In the 1950s, in the United Kingdom, to Sir Hugh Beaver, then general manager of the distillery Guinness, it occurred to him to make a book where he could record the most important events.

It all started when Beaver, along with his friends, hunted animals in County Wexford, England. During this activity, between shots, they wondered, for example, which bird was the fastest in the area.

Finding no answer that would convince them all, the men debated their criteria enough to finally disagree.

In 1954, recalling those discussions, Sir Beaver had an idea to promote Guinness beer: he decided to sponsor these types of disputes that also took place in various pubs and invited the Norris brothers and Ross McWhirter to compile a book of outstanding facts and facts.

This is how Guinness Superlatives came about. It was founded on November 30 and opened its office in two rooms of a London gym.

Here is a brief list of the easiest actions to carry out from home.

Touch glasses. The record is Belgian, but in times of pandemic it could be made virtual. Photo / Archive

Touch glasses

Although it has no difficulty and not much complexity, it becomes almost impossible in times of pandemic, since this record was reached by 349 participants who they played their glasses in sync at a Belgian school. In times of COVID-19, the virtual synchronization of the glasses could be investigated in unison.

Make the bed

The record for making the bed is held by two nurses.

In 1993 a couple of nurses managed to enter the Guinness Book of Records as the people who took the least time to make a bed.

They entered the record because they managed to finish the task, perfectly, in just 14 seconds.

Eat mashed potatoes

A German holds the record for eating these foods. Photo / file

Potatoes are one of the most nutritious and preferred foods for people of all ages in the world. However, the record is held by the German, André Ortolf, who ate 266 grams of puree in 30 seconds.

Peel an orange

An orange should be peeled and eaten in a few seconds. Photo / Archive

To reach this record, help is needed because it takes a person to take the time. The task is to peel and eat an orange blindfolded in less than 17.15 seconds.

Blow peas

One more reason to eat peas. peas health food

For this task it is necessary to have good lung capacity since it is about blow, once, to the pea for more than 7 meters.

Put on t-shirts

The current t-shirt record is 31 in one minute. Photo / file

In this challenge, it is about putting on as many shirts as possible in 1 minute. The Guinness Record is 31 shirts. One of the keys, according to experts, start with the smallest and end with the largest.