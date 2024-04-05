John Alfred Tinniswood (111) from England is now the oldest man in the world, according to the Guinness Book of Records. He took over the title after the previous record holder, Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela (114), died, the organization announced on Friday. Actually, a man from Japan (112) should have won the title, but he died recently.

Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912 in Liverpool, the Guinness World Records organization announced on its website and on the X platform formerly known as Twitter. Tinniswood is a great-grandfather, a fan of Liverpool FC and currently lives in a nursing home in Southport; the staff describe him as a big chatterbox.

The organization released a video of Tinniswood receiving a certificate. When asked how he felt now, he replied: “No different” from before. When asked what his secret was, Tinniswood said it was probably just luck.

He doesn't follow a special diet, eats fish and chips and doesn't smoke. In the video he advised people to exercise moderation in life and to make an effort. “Always do your best. Whether you’re learning something or teaching someone something,” he said. According to the Guinness Book of Records, the oldest woman in the world is the Spanish Maria Branyas Morera (117).