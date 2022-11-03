Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Guinness recordconfirmed that the city of Puerto VallartaJalisco has the catrina more high of worldwith what remains inscribed in the record book and is now officially surprising.

This recognition was delivered by the representative of Guinness record to the Municipality in a public event where thousands of people from Vallarta and tourists were present to witness the achievement for which they had been working hard.

“We can gladly report that this catrina measures 22,679 meters; so starting today puerto vallarta you are ‘officially amazing’officially amazing”, confirmed the official representative of the firm.

To measure the exact height catrina, the team of professionals used digital technology applied through a drone that flew over the catrina to record its precise height, which fell within inches of the 23 meters.

Through his social networks, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta Luis Alberto Michel Rodriguez shared the achievement of the city through a series of photographs of the Catrina and the Event, as well as a video of the moment of measurement and the final result.

It was last Thursday October 27th when the monumental catrina was assembly with the help of cranes in the famous pier of Puerto Vallarta to then light it and thus mark the start of the celebrations of Day of the Dead.

The colossal figure was worked for months by a team of artists led by plastic artist Alondra Muca who worked and recognized the work of a team of at least 15 people including plastic artists, seamstresses, carpenters, florists, university students, architects, designers, welders among other professions and trades.