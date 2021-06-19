Guinea | The WHO has declared the end of the second wave of Ebola in Guinea

As of February, 12 people died of the disease.

World Health Organization The WHO officially declared the end of the second wave of Ebola in West African Guinea on Saturday. As of February, 12 people died of the disease.

According to WHO calculations, there were 16 confirmed and seven probable cases of Ebola in the country.

“I have the honor to announce the end of Ebola [Guineassa], said a WHO spokesman Alfred Ki-Zerbo in the southeastern part of the country in the Nzerekore area, where the disease was detected at the end of January.

These were the first recorded cases of Ebola in West Africa after an epidemic that raged in 2013-2016 killed more than 11,300 people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola is a severe bleeding fever caused by a virus. Department of Health and Welfare (THL), on average, half of those infected die. An experimental vaccine has been developed against Ebola.