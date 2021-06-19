No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Guinea | The WHO has declared the end of the second wave of Ebola in Guinea

by admin_gke11ifx
June 19, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

As of February, 12 people died of the disease.

19.6. 17:56

World Health Organization The WHO officially declared the end of the second wave of Ebola in West African Guinea on Saturday. As of February, 12 people died of the disease.

According to WHO calculations, there were 16 confirmed and seven probable cases of Ebola in the country.

“I have the honor to announce the end of Ebola [Guineassa], said a WHO spokesman Alfred Ki-Zerbo in the southeastern part of the country in the Nzerekore area, where the disease was detected at the end of January.

These were the first recorded cases of Ebola in West Africa after an epidemic that raged in 2013-2016 killed more than 11,300 people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ebola is a severe bleeding fever caused by a virus. Department of Health and Welfare (THL), on average, half of those infected die. An experimental vaccine has been developed against Ebola.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: