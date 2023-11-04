Guinea | The former leader of Guinea, who was taken from prison, was caught and returned to prison

After the prison attack, Guinea’s armed forces rushed to assert their loyalty to the current administration.

in West Africa the ex-dictator of Guinea Moussa Dadis Camara was caught on Saturday and returned to prison, his lawyer and the country’s armed forces said.

Earlier in the day, Camara was taken from a prison in the capital, Conakry, by heavily armed forces. In addition to him, at least two other former administration officials who were accused alongside Camara were taken from prison.

Camara and 10 other former military and administration officials are accused of the 2009 massacre by security forces loyal to Camara, then head of the military junta.

“Captain Moussa Dadis Camara has been found in good condition and taken back to prison,” an army spokesman told news agency AFP. He did not give details about the arrest.

One of Camara’s lawyers also told AFP that his principal is behind bars.

Camara, who became the leader of Guinea in a military coup in December 2008, is in prison due to the ongoing trial.

News agency Earlier on Saturday, AFP reported on eyewitness observations, according to which heavy gunfire had been observed in the city and the city’s administrative center had been cordoned off.

According to several witnesses, the shooting took place near the prison and the only bridge leading to the Kaloum neighborhood on the narrow peninsula. Several administrative buildings are located in the area.

Witnesses reported that the roads were empty and there were armored vehicles in several places.

Litigation concerns the 2009 massacre in which soldiers loyal to Camara killed 156 people and raped at least 109 women during an anti-regime demonstration at a stadium in Conakry.

The charges against Camara and others include murder, sexual violence, torture, kidnapping and kidnapping. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

It is an unprecedented trial in a country that was ruled by authoritarian governments for decades and where people were practically used to the impunity of the security forces, says the international commission of inquiry that investigated the massacre.

Camera was wounded in an assassination attempt in December 2009. In 2010, Guinea held its first free and fair presidential election, which was won by Alpha Conde.

From September 2021, there was another military coup in Guinea, since then the country has been in charge Mamady Doumbouya.

