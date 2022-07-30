Guinea | Several people died in demonstrations against the military junta in Guinea – The opposition demands a faster transition to democracy

Officials claim only one person has died, while protesters say the death toll is four.

Picket and security forces clashed in Guinea on Friday. The demonstrators demanded a faster transition to democracy from the ruling military junta. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter, among others.

According to the authorities, one person has died in the protests in the country’s capital, Conakry, but according to the opposition coalition leading the protests, at least four have died.

In addition to this, the protesters say that several people are wounded and that five people are “between life and death”. The opposition claims that the security forces opened fire on the demonstrators.

According to the opposition, there are already more than a hundred people imprisoned. According to the local journalists’ union, the protesters have also attacked four journalists.

The demonstrations have continued for several days and according to the opposition, one person died in Thursday’s unrest as well.

A coup d’état the military junta in September 2021 has promised that the country will return to democracy within 36 months. The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution opposition coalition (FNDC) demands that the transition take place in no more than 24 months.

The international community has also widely condemned the junta and demanded a return to civilian rule.

A representative of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) said at a news conference on Thursday that he had persuaded Guinea’s junta to follow the 24-month deadline.

Junta representatives have denied that any kind of agreement had been made. It has already banned public demonstrations months ago, but the ban has not been followed.

This is the second wave of protests in Guinea in recent months. In June, one person also died in the protests.