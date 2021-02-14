After registering at least seven cases and three deaths from the virus, authorities decided to characterize the situation as an epidemic and implement tracking and vaccination measures to curb the outbreak. In addition, the Democratic Republic of the Congo also reported the fourth contagion detected in just one week.

Reports from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo sound the alarms of local and international health authorities and fan the memory of the Ebola outbreak that left 11,300 dead between 2013 and 2016.

The tension is such that the Government of the first nation officially decreed the existence of an Ebola epidemic after detecting at least seven infections and three deaths.

“The first investigation carried out has accounted for seven cases, all over 25 years of age, among which there are three deaths,” the National Agency for Health Security of Guinea announced in a statement.

The outbreak was detected in the Gouécké area, in the southeast of the country. Everything seems to indicate that the cases are related to the funeral of a nurse, held on February 1, in which it is believed that the virus could have spread, although the contagion has not been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health advanced measures to try to stop the outbreak, with the implementation of tracking and isolation protocols, and promised to speed up the vaccination process. In addition, the authorities opened a treatment center in Gouécké.

Democratic Republic of the Congo also detects new cases of Ebola

It was precisely in Guinea where the 2013 epidemic began, in an area near Gouécké. The region is on the border with countries like Liberia, which have already claimed to be taking extreme measures. Eight years ago, Liberia and Sierra Leone also ended up being among the countries hardest hit by the outbreak.

A health worker waits at an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on November 7, 2018. © John Wessels / AFP

But the Guinea outbreak is not the only potential risk on the African continent. In parallel, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has already detected another four cases of Ebola, as announced by the Minister of Health, Eugene Nzanzu.

Health authorities reported the detection of the virus in the country on February 7, in the North Kivu area. This Friday, 1,200 doses of the vaccine arrived in the country to contain the transmission.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared itself free of Ebola just a few months ago, in June of last year. If the cases detected during these days end up being another epidemic, it would be the twelfth time that this disease has affected the country, since the virus was discovered in the 70s.

WHO expresses concern

The World Health Organization claimed to be aware of the development of these outbreaks and expressed concern about the situation. The entity’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, wrote on Twitter that WHO is “accelerating preparedness and response efforts for the potential resurgence of Ebola in West Africa.”

Very concerned by reports of 4 suspected Ebola deaths in Guinea. @QUIEN is ramping up readiness & response efforts to this potential resurgence of #Ebola in West Africa, a region which suffered so much from Ebola in 2014. pic.twitter.com/9eyMLeZutK – Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) February 14, 2021

The director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also confirmed to be closely monitoring the situation, especially in Guinea, and assured that they will provide definitive confirmation tests to help the tracking in the country.

The Ebola virus causes fever, bleeding, diarrhea, and vomiting, and is spread through direct contact with contaminated blood or body fluids. It has a 90% mortality rate if it is not treated in time, a much higher figure than Covid-19, but instead it is not transmitted through asymptomatic patients.

The 2013 outbreak in West Africa, that is, in the region of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, was the worst in history since the virus was discovered.

With EFE and Reuters