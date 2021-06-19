The Ebola outbreak that started in February in southeastern Guinea has been declared over. The Ministry of Health of the West African country and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced this on Saturday after 42 days without new infections. In the outbreak of the serious virus disease, sixteen people were eventually infected, of whom twelve people died.

The revival in Guinea was a cause for concern worldwide as people died again after five years from the effects of the Ebola virus. The health authorities said they could act quickly to tackle the virus with the help of vaccinations. This is thanks to lessons learned from previous outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus also emerged at the beginning of this year. Neighboring countries such as Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia had strengthened their border controls for fear of further spread. “We are getting faster, better and smarter at fighting Ebola,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director in Africa.

The highly contagious Ebola virus causes severe bleeding and organ failure and is spread through contact with body fluids. The Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016 killed more than 11,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. The WHO has supplied 24,000 Ebola vaccines, which have vaccinated nearly 11,000 people, including 2,800 health workers.