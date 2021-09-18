The ousted President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, will not leave the country. This was stated in the National Committee for Cohesion and Development (CNRD) created by the military. Guinee matin…

The decision was clarified in a statement signed by its head of CNRD, Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, which was read on national television on Friday evening, September 17.

“Contrary to the rumors that have been reported about negotiations between CNRD and ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States – approx. “Lenta.ru”) regarding a possible exit from the territory [Гвинеи] the former president of the republic, CNRD and its head, Colonel Mamadi Dumbuya, want to assure the national community and the international community that the first president of the republic, Alpha Conde, will remain in Guinea, ”the military quoted the publication as saying.

The military also stressed that they would not succumb to any pressure from representatives of other countries calling for the release of Condé, and announced that his release was “out of the question.” According to them, they will not allow the former president to leave and live abroad. At the same time, Conde will receive a humane treatment “worthy of his title in the country.”

Earlier, the commander of the special forces group Mamadi Dumbuya, with the help of special forces units, carried out a coup. The rebel leader published a video message in which he announced the arrest of the country’s president, Alpha Conde and the dissolution of the government. He also added that the country’s borders will be closed and the current constitution will be canceled.

Russia condemned any attempted coup d’état and opposed the unconstitutional change of government in Guinea. Moscow also demanded the release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, who had been captured by the rebel military, and ensure his immunity.