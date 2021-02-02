According to Amnesty International, four men have died since mid-November in Guinean prisons. They had been arrested during demonstrations contesting a third term for President Alpha Condé. They were activists or sympathizers of the main opposition party, were detained “In prisons which are common knowledge of dying places where the rules of international law for the treatment of prisoners are not applied”, said Fabien Offner, researcher for the human rights organization. Amnesty denounces a wave of arrests of at least 400 people across the country since the publication of the results of the presidential election where Alpha Condé was elected in the first round, on October 18, 2020. The protest, led by the opposition and a part of civil society and several times brutally repressed, has killed dozens of people since October 2019. PB