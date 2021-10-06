Following the food poisoning suffered by his players, the president of the Bissau-Guinean Football Federation announces that he does not wish to send his players to the field under these conditions.

Will the Morocco – Guinea-Bissau meeting be played this Wednesday in Rabat? While the kick-off is supposed to be in the evening, the time has come for threats from the Bissau-Guinean side after the events of the night, and the food poisoning suffered according to the opponents of the Atlas Lions by the Djurtus and their staff.

“Under these conditions, I will not send the players on the field, it would be a criminal act on my part”, warned the president of the Guinea-Bissau Football Federation, Carlos Teixeira, quoted by the media Sapo. At the risk of a defeat not forfeit if the match is not officially postponed?

Already a report in this group

“Fifteen minutes after leaving the table, players and staff members felt stomach pains, some had diarrhea, we were taken to the hospital that we left in the early hours of Wednesday (around 5.45am local time), ”for his part, coach Baciro Candé told the Senegalese Press Agency (APS ). Other sources, Moroccan side those, reported only six Bissau-Guinean players who were victims diarrhea and vomiting.

Can this meeting be played out under these conditions? The African Football Confederation should not be long in deciding on his outfit. Last month, still in this group I, the Guinea-Morocco match was postponed due to the coup d’état then underway in Conakry. The meeting is scheduled for October 12.