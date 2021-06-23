Luis de Guindos, vice president of the ECB, at his remote conference at the Menéndez Pelayo University in Santander.

The goodness of Sareb, the bad bank, has returned to the public debate after Europe has forced the State to assume the 35,000 million guaranteed as public debt. The vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Luis de Guindos, defended this Wednesday that Sareb “was a useful instrument”, that “it is behind the restructuring of the Spanish banking system and the economic growth that the Spanish economy has had in recent years. in recent years above the European average ”.

Guindos added that he did not want to “compare inheritances received so as not to be obvious”, alluding to the statements of the second vice president, Nadia Calviño, who last Monday recalled the problems of the bad bank: she said they were “an inheritance from the previous crisis ”and that, in addition to the debt, will mean“ an increase of 9,000 or 10,000 million in deficit ”. Calviño urged Sareb to change its strategy to try to recover as much as possible of the “enormous public aid received.”

Accelerate asset sales

Guindos, in his speech at the XXXVIII APIE Seminar: The Economics of the Pandemic, organized by the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE) with the sponsorship of BBVA, at the Menéndez Pelayo University in Santander, recalled that the bad bank formula is now recommended by supervisors, and that they have been used “in all rescues ”. He pointed out that in Spain banks had in 2011 “more than 100,000 million in doubtful and poorly valued loans, especially in savings banks, which were a tremendous slab.”

The vice president of the ECB, who was responsible for the Economy when Sareb was created during the financial crisis, clarified that the 35,000 million “is debt that must not be issued”, then “does not affect the Treasury’s issuance plans”, and it also has assets with a theoretical value of 35,000 million, “which can be sold.”

In this regard, he considered “very important that the rhythm of sales be recovered” by Sareb after the stoppage suffered by the real estate market due to the pandemic, underlining that as it disposes of assets it will “reduce its debt volume” and, therefore, the one listed as public debt. “It is important for Sareb to regain the sales rates it had in previous years because the real estate sector has not performed badly and thus will have a positive effect from the point of view of the debt of the Spanish public sector,” he predicted.

Profitability and solvency

During his speech, the Vice President of the ECB also referred to the main risks for banks, underlining the low profitability, which last year fell to 0% in the European sector during the first part of the year due to the strong creation of provisions to face the health crisis, compared to 4% pre-pandemic, which was already insufficient. “If the sector maintains low profitability for a time and becomes chronic, in the end it can be a solvency problem and then we have to act,” he added.

Guindos said that this is “a delicate issue” that the ECB will be “monitoring”, because “any lack of provisions could be an element of vulnerability for the banking system in the current situation” if it erodes the capital piggy bank, which is currently high . As he admitted, analysts believe that the endowments “are what they need”, but it will depend on the evolution of the economy.

The vice president of the ECB also addressed macroeconomic problems and demanded the governments responsibility to “spend well” the resources they receive from the Next Generation EU and to undertake the reforms that “have been committed” in their recovery plans, because their proper execution would bring closer the adoption of a future common tax facility.

Risk of raising pensions to 3%

In terms of inflation, he admitted that increases are taking place, which he attributed to “temporary, technical and base effects” that could bring the rate to around 3% at the end of the year. Asked whether pensions or salaries should be raised in relation to current inflation, Guindos asked that these revisions not make “temporary issues permanent” due to the problems they could cause in public accounts.

He indicated that this inflationary situation does not have to alter the monetary policy of the ECB, and was confident that “it will not become chronic and there will be no second-round effects.” He recalled that Spain is expected to recover its pre-pandemic level at the end of 2022 and that then, once the health crisis is over, the stability pact will be reactivated, which will require reducing the public debt and deficit “gradually and prudently ”.

It will be the assessment of the European Commission that will carry out this control, he indicated, “so that there are no doubts about the sustainability of public debt” and asked that guidelines be set for the “return to adequate levels of debt to GDP ratios of before the pandemic ”.

During his speech, he recalled that the ECB has improved the economic outlook thanks to the reactivation with the advance of vaccines, and expects an increase of 4.6% or 4.7%, with a “very important” growth expected for the second quarter and the second part of the year.