The proposal that the European Central Bank (ECB) forgive the states the public debt has come up against the resounding opposition of the body headed by Christine Lagarde. The ideas of the manifesto, published this Friday in EL PAÍS and signed by a hundred economists, are not only illegal but also lack economic sense, the vice president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos, responded this Friday. In addition to economists such as Frenchman Thomas Piketty, the article was signed by the president of the PSOE, Cristina Narbona, and the Secretary of State for Social Rights and head of the United-Podemos Economy, Nacho Álvarez.

“Debt cancellation is illegal, according to the treaties. But it is not just a legal or treaty issue. It’s that it doesn’t make any economic or financial sense at all ”, stated the former Spanish minister at an event organized by LSESU German Society.

It is not the first time that a high representative of the ECB has rejected this initiative. “Article 123 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU prohibits the ECB from financing the Budgets of the Member States. That pure and simple. And debt cancellation would be exactly that. Violating the treaties is not on my road map ”, he assured the newspaper last October Le Monde the president of the Eurobanco, Christine Lagarde.

“The simple answer is that we cannot cancel debt because the treaties do not allow it. But, despite the legal aspects, canceling the debt would not be a good idea in general, “the German newspaper reported just a few days ago Süddeutsche Zeitung the agency’s chief economist, Philip Lane.

The ECB’s speech is clear. But this Friday, after the publication of the tribune signed by more than 100 economists, Guindos reiterated why this proposal generates such a deep rejection in the body. The former Minister of Economy during the governments of Mariano Rajoy has assured that canceling the debt on the central bank’s balance sheet would imply difficulties for the ECB to maintain the flow of dividends it pays to the national treasuries, so, from a short accounting point of view term, the cancellation of the debt would end up affecting the dividends obtained by the governments. But that would not be the only problem. Because a default would imply damage to the reputation, credibility and independence of central banks, says Guindos. “I think this debate on canceling debt is damaging,” he concluded.