03/12/2025



Updated at 07: 46h.





It will not be only Real Betis in the most important game of the season so far. Manuel Pellegrini’s team is played by being or not being at the Conference League in Guimaraes against the Vitoria SC in tomorrow’s duel, after the first leg played a week ago at Benito Villamarín ended with two draws on the scoreboard. Thus, a total of 1,500 Betic fans – which have covered the place of locations that the Portuguese team sent – will be in the stands of the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium with the illusion of taking in flyers the players to get the desired pass to the quarterfinals of the Continental Tournament, something that would be historical, since the greenish team has only achieved it in its history, in 1977 and 1997, first time he would achieve it in the present 21st century.

The duel in northern Portugal has the memory of what happened in 2013, not only because of what happened on the field of play, but for what in the hours prior to the meeting that Betis won thanks to the goal of Chuli in the discount. It was a complicated day as far as security is concerned, so there is also a lot of uncertainty in this aspect in the bulk of Verdiblancos followers that between today and tomorrow, on the day of the game, they will travel by land and air the 638 kilometers that separate Seville from Guimaraes.

Betic fans who remember that chaotic day in which, for example, radical followers of the Portuguese team stoned one of the Betic buses that traveled then, specifically the arrival of the Lusa town from Madrid, from the Bética de Vética de Valdemoro. There were also enough careers. To the coaches arrived from Seville, the local authorities forced the Betic fans to go down in a central area of ​​Guimaraes, where they were waiting for radicals of the Vitoria that did not have the attitude of differentiating between radicals of Betis and normal fans (there were some whole families among them). The Betics wanted to avoid all kinds of problems, because the premises looked for them, they had to run through several streets until finally the Portuguese police managed to group and take to a central square of the Portuguese town, where they could finally find tranquility until the time of the game and to be able to enjoy and share without overwhelms the previous duel that ended with a happy ending for the interests of the first green team.

For this occasion, as usual in both league and European displacements and with the memory of what happened almost eleven and a half years ago, as this newspaper has been able to know, the Betis security coordinator is in permanent contact since the pairing was known with his homonym in the Vitoria SC to assemble the entire operation, not only for the official expedition composed main but also for all displaced fans. In this sense, at the close of this edition, the Verdiblanco Club was waiting for the definitive communication of the Portuguese authorities to send all the relative documentation so that the trip is developed with total security. Once receiving it, the Heliopolitan entity will send this information about the city and the stadium in question, the security recommendations and the place of concentration of Betics from which they will escort in group to the football field.