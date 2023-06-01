Leader of the Government in the Chamber says that changes will be made in the political articulation

The leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), celebrated the “Great victory” of the approval of the MP of the Ministries (1,154 of 2023) on Wednesday (May 31, 2023). He also said that he hasconscience” of the problems in the relationship between the government and the House.

“The country sleeps relieved by this gesture. My word could not be another [além] of gratitude to the 337 votes in favor of the provisional measure is not a vote more than a constitutional matter“, he said. “It’s a big win.”

Guimarães thanked the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) the leaders of the House and the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Earlier, Lira stated that if the MP were approved, the credit would go to the PT deputy.

“The government will make all necessary renegotiations for the country to follow“, he said. “We are aware of the problems that preceded this vote, the problems raised, the issues raised, rightly, by all the leaders.”

Now, the provisional measure that restructures the Esplanada goes to the Senate. It must be voted on this Thursday (June 1st), at 10 am. It needs to be approved in order not to lose its validity.

To achieve victory, Lula had to pressure his ministers to set aside R$1.7 billion in amendments to the Budget to benefit works indicated by congressmen. He thus oiled the physiology machine that for decades has been the main engine for a president who needs support in the Legislature.

In addition, the PT spoke with Lira, who commands about 300 deputies in a very firm way. Lira told his allies that he would give one last “vote of confidence” to the Planalto Palace because he heard from Lula a promise to improve the political coordination of the government.

The MP had a report by the deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) and determined substantial changes in relation to the original text, among them, the emptying of the ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples.