Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:43

The government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva intends to meet immediately with the successor of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), as soon as the result of the vote is known.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive said, according to Guimarães, that he does not intend to “give an opinion” in favor of any of the candidates.

“He said it was very important that the election process in the Chamber, in which we are all involved, ends well, and that whoever wins the election will be the first to meet with him to discuss the partnership and institutional respect between the Executive and Legislative branches,” he declared.

Guimarães continued: “He stated that the three candidates, all of them, are well-liked by the government and that, for me, it was a strong point that he made, that he would not give an opinion on one candidate or another.”

Lula and the benches

José Guimarães stated that leaders of the base suggested to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva that he expand interaction with deputies from the benches, instead of restricting it to leaders and deputy leaders.

“He (Lula) raised something that is very important: how to bring the presidency of the Republic closer to the benches. He even said that Granja do Torto is ready to receive the benches,” he declared.

Guimarães continued: “We have an election year, it is not easy to be able to reconcile, but then there was a suggestion from several leaders that he also listen to the benches, not just the leaders and vice-leaders”.

The congressman also said that Lula made it a priority to conclude the voting on tax reform. “He (Lula) emphasized the need for us to conclude the voting on tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies,” he said. “If possible, this week.”

Lula’s optimism on the economy

The government leader in the Chamber also mentioned President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s “optimism” regarding the economy and said that he should meet soon with the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, and with the economic team to discuss the new model of parliamentary amendments and the progress of the Annual Budget Law.

The statement was made after a meeting between Lula and members of his party’s base, on Monday, the 26th, at the Planalto Palace. When asked by journalists if there was already a draft to resolve the issue of amendments, Guimarães said no.

“There is no solution. The idea is to conclude all of this this week. I am now going to a meeting at the SRI, with the Minister of Planning and the government’s economic department, to discuss this model a little. Especially because we have to submit the LOA by next weekend,” he declared.

According to Guimarães, some deputies raised the issue of amendments, but Lula did not mention the matter. The leader stated that the president made an “assessment” of the “partnership” between the Legislative and Executive branches and of his “optimism”.

“He took stock of the economic situation, his optimism about the votes, with the economy growing,” he declared.

These statements were made after a meeting between Lula and deputies from his base, this Monday, the 26th, at the Planalto Palace.

The pre-candidates for president of the Chamber of Deputies, Elmar Nascimento (União-BA) and Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), were present at the meeting. Also present at the meeting, Dr. Luizinho (PP-RJ), Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB) and Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) are names mentioned in the dispute. The president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira (SP), is another parliamentarian in the race, but was not present at the time.

The meeting was attended by 20 leaders of the National Congress and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

According to the government leader, the meeting had three main points: the balance of votes, the succession in the Chamber and the rapprochement with the benches. Lula would have emphasized that the government was victorious in the main matters of interest to the government, from the “Transition PEC” to tax reform, and would have expressed “gratitude” for the partnership.

Furthermore, Guimarães said that Lula highlighted Brazil’s credibility and projection in world forums and said that the country is experiencing a political environment “to believe in it”.

According to the leader, the president did not touch on the subject of parliamentary amendments. The deputy praised the attendance of representatives from all parties in the coalition. There were 20 leaders from Congress present at the meeting.

“The meeting has great symbolism, because all the parties came on a Monday,” he declared.