Sunday, September 17, 2023
Guimaraes is increasingly further away: Tolima would have already chosen its next coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 17, 2023
in Sports
Guimaraes is increasingly further away: Tolima would have already chosen its next coach

Alexandre Guimaraes

Alexandre Guimaraes will arrive at Deportes Tolima.

Photo:

Sports Tolima and Dimayor

Alexandre Guimaraes will arrive at Deportes Tolima.

The Brazilian had until his debut date, but the negotiation would have been frustrated.

Deportes Tolima achieved a 1-1 draw against Independiente Medellínone of the leaders in the Betplay II 2023 League, and although it is not enough to get out of the basement of the table, it helps when it comes to motivation.

And achieving that goal of recomposing the path seemed to be the task of Alexandre Guimaraes, former coach of América and Atlético Nacional and a strategist with recognition and respect from the players, who has been related to the club. However, everything would have changed in the last hours.

See also  Bielsa, Gareca or Alfaro for the Colombian National Team? Jesus said this

Guimaraes, far from Tolima

Alexandre Guimaraes
Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Everything was going well and there was even talk of a possible debut for Guimaraes, in Ibagué, against Envigado, but in the last hours that agreement, which seemed safe, suddenly fell apart.

This was reported by journalist Mariano Olsen: “Confirmed. The arrival of Alexandre Guimamaes to Deportes Tolima fell through“, said.

“And what were the reasons? “Economic and tax differences related to the coach’s salary frustrated the imminent connection,” he added.

(The plot behind the shooting during a visit to Ciudad Bolívar by the candidate for Mayor of Bogotá).

It would not be the first time that Guimaraes has not been able to finalize an agreement due to money issues. He would have already passed it with América.

The truth is that if he does not finally reach Tolima, the club still has the letter from Leonel Álvarez.

See also  F1 | Wolff: "Defeats make you grow, but in real life it's hard"

More news

FOOTBALLRED

