Guimaraes is increasingly further away: Tolima would have already chosen its next coach

Deportes Tolima achieved a 1-1 draw against Independiente Medellínone of the leaders in the Betplay II 2023 League, and although it is not enough to get out of the basement of the table, it helps when it comes to motivation.

And achieving that goal of recomposing the path seemed to be the task of Alexandre Guimaraes, former coach of América and Atlético Nacional and a strategist with recognition and respect from the players, who has been related to the club. However, everything would have changed in the last hours.

Guimaraes, far from Tolima

Photo: Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Everything was going well and there was even talk of a possible debut for Guimaraes, in Ibagué, against Envigado, but in the last hours that agreement, which seemed safe, suddenly fell apart.

This was reported by journalist Mariano Olsen: “Confirmed. The arrival of Alexandre Guimamaes to Deportes Tolima fell through“, said.

“And what were the reasons? “Economic and tax differences related to the coach’s salary frustrated the imminent connection,” he added.

CONFIRMED

The arrival of Alexandre Guimamaes to Deportes Tolima fell through.

Economic and tax differences related to the coach’s salary frustrated the imminent relationship. — Mariano Olsen (@olsendeportes) September 15, 2023

It would not be the first time that Guimaraes has not been able to finalize an agreement due to money issues. He would have already passed it with América.

The truth is that if he does not finally reach Tolima, the club still has the letter from Leonel Álvarez.

