The 12 members of the jury reached a unanimous decision in which they stated that they had no shadow of a doubt. Genaro García Luna was found guilty of five charges, four for participation in drug trafficking and one for lying when obtaining his visa to the United States, since he declared that he had not committed any crime.

The prosecutor responsible for the case, Saritha Komatireddy, proved him right in seeking a jury trial. He did not present a single material piece of evidence. The entire accusation was based on statements by criminals, who were offered judicial benefits in exchange for their testimonies. In a trial before a judge, these statements would have been more challenged, but before jurors, the parade of witnesses left a strong impression.

The New York prosecutor’s office decided to take the case after some hesitation. From the beginning he knew that he had no evidence, only testimonies from protected criminals. previously the Houston district attorney’s office had considered indicting García Luna, but dropped it because they considered there was insufficient evidence to obtain a guilty verdict. The New York prosecutor’s office, however, considered that the repetition of testimony could achieve it before a jury.

Komatireddy originally assured that he would present 70 witnesses. In the end, he suspended this parade when he only had 25. He understood that adding another 45, which would repeat what he had already declared, would only cause fatigue in the juries, who are, in the end, human beings.

The defense attorney, César de Castro, was overconfident. He did not present himself as a witness garcia moon. The only witness to him was Linda Cristina Pereyra, wife of the ex-secretary, who only explained the income and expenses of the couple. De Castro argued that there was no against his client “no money, no photos, no videos, no recordings, no texts, no evidence”; but he never presented exculpatory evidence to refute the witnesses’ claims.

The matter, however, is already res judicata. García Luna is officially a criminal. Only the sentence is missing, which it is up to the judge to dictate and which could reach life imprisonment. garcia moon he can appeal to higher courts, but he can also plead guilty and try to become a cooperating witness himself. For that, he would have to blame someone above him, which in his case could only be the then president. Felipe Calderon.

The lopezobradoristas have celebrated the verdict because the president himself has indicated that the case proves the corruption of the past that, according to him, has already disappeared. They do not realize that, in the eyes of the American public, the culprit is not just Garcia Luna, but the entire Mexican state. AND Lopez Obrador is today the head of state.

On October 15, 2020, he was arrested in USA The general Salvador Cienfuegossecretary of defense in the government of Enrique Pena Nieto. The Secretary of Defense convinced the president Lopez Obrador that this detention endangered all the military commanders. AMLO convinced the US president donald trump to return the general Hundred fires to Mexico to be processed here. On January 14, 2021, the FGR announced that it would not file charges against the soldier, because there was no evidence against him, only testimonies. The same lack of evidence, however, has not been an obstacle to the conviction of Garcia Luna. Those are the paradoxes of justice.

