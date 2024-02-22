The meeting between Blue Cross and Tigers of Day 7, of the Liga MXdid not end in the best way, since there was an outbreak of a fight, which left two expelled, the Colombian Willer Ditta by The Machine and Edward the Third by the U of Nuevo León, right at minute 90+4.
This did not satisfy the La Noria picture because the Brazilian was also involved in the brawl. Rafael Carioca and Juan Vigonalthough they did not receive any preventive warning, while later, a video was shared on social networks where it was possible to see how the Uruguayan coach of the royals, Robert Dante Siboldihe kicked ditta when they were trying to calm the waters.
Given this, the celestial team decided to put their disagreement with the video as evidence, so the Disciplinary Commission decided to sanction the South American helmsman with three games, so he will not be on the bench to lead his pupils against Juarez, Atlas and Toluca. In addition to this, the champion strategist will have to pay a financial fine.
#GUILTY #Robert #Dante #Siboldi #sanctioned #attacking #Willer #Ditta
