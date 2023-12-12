Clothing is linked to the fashion industry, which is considered one of the inspiring industries based on renewable innovation, in addition to its major role in supporting the global economy. With the development of life and the spread of globalization, fashion has become an industry that generates huge profits, amid an increasing desire among consumers to acquire the latest trends in the world of clothing.

Despite the beautiful image that the fashion industry enjoys, at the same time it is considered one of the guilty industries in terms of polluting the environment and causing an increase in temperature due to the carbon emissions it emits.

Garbage truck every second

The United Nations says that the world's fashion industry is worth $2.4 trillion and employs nearly 300 million people. Given its large size, the industry's unsustainable practices have significant impacts on the environment, as it is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of global emissions. global greenhouse gases, and 20 percent of wastewater.

Also, according to the United Nations, the fashion industry consumes about 215 trillion liters of water annually, as making one pair of jeans requires about 7,500 liters of water, and it is also responsible for throwing away an amount of microfibers, the pollution of which is equivalent to the dumping of 3 million barrels. of oil in the ocean, noting that the world is witnessing a process of landfilling or burning, the equivalent of one garbage truck full of textiles every second, with the realization that 85 percent of textilesGlobally, most of these materials end up in landfills or incineration, while most of these materials can be reused if they undergo a recycling process.

The rise of 'cheap and fast fashion'

Despite the efforts made by the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion, which aims to change the course of fashion and reduce its negative environmental impacts, by working with actors in the fashion sector, the percentage of environmental damage caused by clothing tends to increase, with the rise The star of the concept of “cheap and fast fashion”, through which clothing manufacturers produce cheap clothes with a shorter life cycle than ever before, and offer them to consumers at very low prices, which prompts them to buy more clothes.

In fact, “cheap and fast fashion” mainly harms the environment, by causing the accumulation of more clothing waste. These fashions are of low quality and are not designed to be used for long periods, so the consumer throws them away and repurchases others in record periods of time.

Harmful to the environment and humans

International fashion designer, Naja Saadeh, said in an exclusive interview with “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that cheap and fast fashion, which we find more popular through electronic stores, is based on the principle of consumption and constant renewal, because the profit in this trade is based on frequent purchases. Cheap fashion does not bring financial profits unless it is sold in large quantities, and therefore its actual cost, from a financial and environmental standpoint, is higher than high-end fashion, as it does not last long.

He pointed out that most of the clothes available in the market that belong to the “cheap and fast fashion” category end up in “landfills,” as they will no longer be suitable after being washed and ironed many times, which prompts the consumer to buy others within a short period, while purchasing Clothes that belong to the “high fashion” category, through which a person is guaranteed a longer period of consumption due to their sustainability.

Saadeh explains that cheap fashion also harms the environment, because it is made from large amounts of more than 60 percent of polyester and nylon, and it also harms people’s health, as it is harmful to the skin and is a major cause of allergies due to the sweating caused by the amounts of polyester and nylon, which will push the consumer to buy medicines. For treatment, this also increases the cost of it, revealing that cheap fashions, during ironing or when exposed to heat, emit a substance…CO2 Toxic gases negatively affect consumer health and the environment.

Is it possible to change the way clothes are manufactured?

Saadeh, who is the owner and creative director of Naja Saadeh Fashion House, stressed that the solution to address the environmental pollution resulting from cheap and fast fashion is first to pass laws that require factories to reduce their manufacturing in the first place, as reducing manufacturing will reduce the rate of pollution and water waste. Because polyester and nylon in particular require large amounts of water.

The second solution is to oblige direct clothing manufacturers to use sustainable techniques and recycled fabrics, and this is done in stages, according to what Saadeh said, who pointed out that the third solution is to reduce as much as possible the use of dyes made from toxic materials in clothes and replace them with types of Natural and environmentally friendly dyes that do not cause harm or lead to pollution of the sewage system.

Saadeh considered that the fashion industry can change the way clothes are designed and manufactured in line with the environment, by starting to use artificial leather, wood and fruit waste and other materials and natural organic fibers, or creating materials that biodegrade immediately upon disposal, stressing that using packaging methods Environmentally friendly packaging, or the use of fabrics made from natural cotton, helps a lot in manufacturing products according to environmental standards, as the application of all these solutions remains based on plans imposed by states. Factories cannot go through all these stages if they do not receive support from the state for these steps. In addition to awareness campaigns that contribute to informing consumers about the impact of cheap fashion on the climate and individuals at the same time.

Saadeh believed that what is required is not to deprive consumers of the right to obtain clothes at prices that suit their budgets, but rather to push clothing manufacturers to respect the environment, which will inevitably reflect in the interest of the consumer in terms of obtaining better quality fashion that can be worn for a longer period, pointing out that every individual in society is responsible for Protecting the environment, and actual responsibility begins with knowing the actual damage and searching for solutions that protect the environment in the long term, stressing that encouraging sustainable behavior in the fashion industry is through adopting a more conscious approach when manufacturing and consuming, and directing the industry towards an operational model based on recycling.

Big environmental price

For his part, environmental affairs activist, Muhammad Al-Desouki, said in an interview with “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that the fashion industry is essentially one of the most environmentally polluting industries and the most depleting of natural resources in the world, and with the acceleration of the pace of production, what is called fast fashion has emerged. The problem is that this fashion has a huge environmental cost, as in order to meet the huge demand for modern, low-cost clothing, some fashion brands are taking shortcuts, with regard to the ethics of clothing production and quality. Unfortunately, this approach has long-term negative effects on consumers. Environment and economy.

What alternatives are available?

Al-Desouki adds that there is no doubt that purchasing the latest fashion trends at cheap and reasonable prices is a wonderful thing, at least for a wide segment of consumers, but they do not realize the fact that every piece of clothing in their wardrobe negatively affects the environment. If we think for a moment about the size of The carbon footprint caused by the clothing industry, we found that we must adhere to the concept of shopping with insight, by asking ourselves the question about whether we really need to buy every piece of clothing or not, pointing out that the alternative could be to renew and repair the clothes for reuse, or even Resort to the option of renting clothes.

According to Al-Desouki, actors in the fashion sector have a crucial role to play in achieving the goals of sustainable development in this industry, as it has become necessary to develop strategies that support sustainable fashion and reduce environmental pollution. Without a major change in production processes, the social and environmental costs of this sector will continue to increase. Increasing, revealing that to design clothes in a more sustainable way, recycled materials must be used, but the most important point in this field is to raise the level of quality of clothes in a way that allows them to be used for a long period of time, and to avoid fleeting designs and fast fashion that lead to repurchasing clothes repeatedly. .