Irapuato, Gto.- The Attorney General of the State of Guanajauto (FGEG) reported that in operation with the Mexican Army and the Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE) captured two subjects who qualified as bloodthirstyaccused of various crimes recorded in recent days in the city of Irapuato, including a slaughter inside a bar in Irapuato.

In a press release for the media, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that after the investigations carried out from the massacre that occurred in the bar “El Pantano” of the neighborhood December 12 in Irapuato on October 15, it was possible to plan the operation of arrest that resulted in the double capture.

Said statement does not specify what the elements were to identify those presumed responsible as the perpetrators of the massacre and other attacks attributed to them.

Nor does it indicate the location of the home where the search was carried out during which the alleged perpetrators were detained, who are identified as Cristopher Alexis “N” and Pedro “N” but are described as the main generators of violence in Irapuato.

During the search, vehicles that the criminals allegedly used to commit their crimes, firearms, were also seized; which are analyzed in the ballistics laboratory of the Prosecutor’s Office to determine how many criminal acts have been used.

In addition to the fact that bombs and information were found with which it is presumed that they were planning to execute their next criminal attack.

We recommend you read:

The prosecution also reported that several investigation folders were opened for the crime of homicide in which these alleged criminals are linked, who have already been made available to the competent authority to determine their legal status.