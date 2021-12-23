He always claimed to have confused the gun with the taser

WASHINGTON. Kim Potter, 49, the former policewoman who killed a 20-year-old boy last year was found guilty by the popular jury. Daunte Wright, an African American, was stopped for a roadside check in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Potter has always stated that he pressed the gun, thinking it was the paralyzing one, the taser, and not the one loaded with bullets. The incident rekindled the anger of the local community, already hurt by the murder of George Floyd who became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. The jury, after 27 hours in council chamber, found the former policewoman guilty of first and second degree murder.