After a few months of waiting, here comes the news that all players of the version pc Of GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2 they eagerly awaited! ARC SYSTEM WORKS has officially announced that the update with the netcode rollback will be released on 20 th January.

With this update, finally also the PC version of the game will be able to count on a reduced latency during online matches, allowing players to better enjoy the clashes against other users.

GUILTY GEAR Xrd REV 2 is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 3And pc through Steam.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu