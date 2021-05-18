This week, the open beta of the new game of Guilty Gear It surprised all the fans of the series. Everyone is looking forward to the brand new fighting title of Arc System Works Y Bandai Namco Entertainment, so the trial version was very well received by the community.

There were many things of Guilty Gear: Strive That the players stood out, but something that also caught the attention was the change of voice in English for one of the characters.

Is about Ramlethal Valentine, Elphelt’s older sister and a servant of the Universal Will. This iconic character from Guilty Gear received the voice from Erin fitzgerald in past iterations. However, on this occasion, the voice actress decided not to interpret her again.

Instead, Laura stahl is now the voice actress who was in charge of giving life to Ramlethal. Fans of the franchise immediately noticed it in the open beta and, on social networks, questioned Fitzgerald on the reasons for this change.

Fitzgerald left his post for Stahl to play Ramlethal

Guilty Gear: Strive is a game with a great diversity of characters, so Erin fitzgerald he felt it was the right time to step aside. Especially since a greater presence of black actors is necessary to play black characters.

‘For those texting me, I happily stepped aside so they could choose appropriately. The character is black and I am not. I support more work for black actresses behind the mic‘Fitzgerald wrote on his official Twitter.

The character is black I am not black. I support more work for black actresses behind the mic. – Erin Fitzgerald 🖤Black Lives Matter (@ErinFitzgerald) May 14, 2021

About, Stahl assured that before accepting the role in Guilty Gear: Strive, asked the reasons for the departure of Fitzgerald. ‘Not only do I completely respect Erin as an actress, but also as the wonderful person that she is. Thanks for your charm. You are phenomenal‘commented the new voice of Ramlethal.

