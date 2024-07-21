A “leaked” trailer of Guilty Gear Strive’s fourth season has popped up online.

Initially, the video was apparently stumbled upon as a live, if unlisted, upload on YouTube. As soon as the news spread, however, the video was quickly marked private… but not before about a dozen people uploaded it to their own channels, and many others grabbed a handful of informative screenshots.

The news below may include spoilers, so please only proceed if you’re happy to have the surprises ruined!

Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 Reveal Trailer Dizzy, Venom, Unika, Lucy EVO 2024.Watch on YouTube

According to the screenshots, Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 boasts new stages, an exclusive new colour, as well as the all-new “Team of 3” mode.

We also saw a number of new and guest characters, too: fan-favorite Dizzy – she’s now a Queen – Venom, newbie Unika, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners’ Lucy.



We gave Guilty Gear Strive a recommended badge in his review of the game’s original release, and last year, it joined the library on Xbox Game Pass.

“I’ve never been able to get into a Guilty Gear game before. I love fighting games. I love Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Marvel vs. Capcom and Tekken, Soul Calibur and Virtua Fighter, but Guilty Gear has always remained just out of reach,” Wes wrote at the time.

“Strive extends a helping hand, one I have gripped, firmly. And I have no intention of letting go.”