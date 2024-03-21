ARC SYSTEM WORKS announces that the character of ABAfor the third season of downloadable content of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-will be available next time March 26 together with the internship “Fallen Prayer, Engulfed Lives”. In conjunction with the paid DLC, an update will be released that will rebalance the title and add a new technique for Millia Rage called “Artemis”.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The title is included on the Game Pass from Microsoft, let's see below the new trailer and the guide to the character of ABA

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 3 – ABA trailer

Starter Guide – ABA

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu