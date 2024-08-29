It has now become clear to us that even strictly powerful games can reach Nintendo Switchsomething that was confirmed last year with the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 and also Hogwarts Legacywhich although they are not graphic marvels, are at least playable on the console. And now we are shown a miracle, this with one of the most recent fighting games developed by Arc System Works, who are currently at the top of the aforementioned genre.

A very curious image has been shared that comes directly from the event known as PAX West, in which you can see a banner of Guilty Gear Strivebut many have found the promotion strange, since at this time a battle pass is not being fully promoted. It is there where they realized that right on the left side of the poster there is a legend that mentions “Nintendo Switch Edition”. Thus confirming that users will be able to enjoy this title very soon on the portable.

You can see it here:

Here is the description of the game:

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. Released in June 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, it is the latest installment in the popular Guilty Gear series, known for its fast-paced, technical gameplay, anime aesthetic, and heavy rock soundtrack. It is distinguished by its focus on accessibility without sacrificing gameplay depth, making it appealing to both new players and series veterans. The game features stunning art direction, using 2.5D graphics that combine three-dimensional models with 2D animation, creating a visual look that mimics the style of anime.

For now Arc System Works has not mentioned anything about it, but it is very possible that it will be announced during the same PAX West 2024as it will take place from August 30 to September 2. And since this banner is for the delight of fans, it is very possible that during the weekend the confirmation trailer will come out in Switch. It will be a matter of waiting and finding out the release date.

The game is currently available on PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: Nintendo Life