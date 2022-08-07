During theEVO 2022 the developer ARC SYSTEM WORKS held a panel devoted to the past, present and future of the popular fighting game series GUILTY GEARwhere there was also an interesting preview of the upcoming updates for the current one GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-.

Let’s find out what’s coming to the game together!

Summer 2022 New fighter # 6

Additional colors for the characters

Reduction of input delay on PlayStation 5

Reduction of connection times for the initial connection to the server on a PC Autumn 2022 Beta Test for cross-play function (all platforms, set for mid-September)

Cross-Play

New fighter # 7 Winter 2022 Battle balance patches 2023 New fighter # 8 and additional stage # 3

New character # 9 and additional stage # 4

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4And PC through Steam.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu