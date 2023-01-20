There cross-platform beta Of Guilty Gear Strive has one official dateannounced by Arc System Works: it will be available from 3 to 6 February on all platforms, so within a few days it will be possible to test this interesting feature.

We know that Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Crosstag Battle are coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, and the beta in question will serve as the first taste of the fighting game experience for users of the Microsoft platformtherefore for them it will be an important appointment.

During cross-platform testing it will be possible to use all twenty-two characters that are part of the game roster, including those from the DLC, and try your hand at various modes including Mission Mode, Survival, Combo Maker and of course Versus Online.

You will be able to access the beta for free on all systems and you will not even need to have an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox LIVE Gold subscription to use the network features of the package.

