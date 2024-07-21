After confirmation of the arrival of a Season 4 for Guilty Gear Strivethe presentation trailer for the new Season Pass planned for the Arc System Works fighting game has been leaked, which features several new playable characters among which a very interesting guest, being a Surprise from Cyberpunk 2077.
Truth be told, the trailer was probably supposed to be released at a later time, but this is the official video from Arc System Works, coming from the company’s official YouTube channel and marked as “unlisted”, so it was probably released earlier than planned.
Based on what is shown in the video, which will likely have an official reveal during EVO Fighting Championship in the next few hours, we can get an idea of what will be introduced to the game in the coming months.
A very interesting choice from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 is expected to be available in the next few days, and will contain a new mode, levels, and characters.
In this case, this should be the list of contents planned for the fourth season of the game:
- New Online Battle – Team of 3 Mode
- Season Pass 4
- New exclusive colors
- New levels
- New fighters: Queen Dizzy (October 2024), Venom (Early 2025), new character “Unika” (2025), special guest “Lucy” from Cyberpunk 2077 (2025)
For now we can see that there are at least four new characters arriving, including the absolute novelty represented by Unika and the surprise of Lucy, from the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and focused on the world of Cyberpunk 2077, as a fighter in a fighting game, but the choice seems particularly appropriate.
