After confirmation of the arrival of a Season 4 for Guilty Gear Strivethe presentation trailer for the new Season Pass planned for the Arc System Works fighting game has been leaked, which features several new playable characters among which a very interesting guest, being a Surprise from Cyberpunk 2077.

Truth be told, the trailer was probably supposed to be released at a later time, but this is the official video from Arc System Works, coming from the company’s official YouTube channel and marked as “unlisted”, so it was probably released earlier than planned.

Based on what is shown in the video, which will likely have an official reveal during EVO Fighting Championship in the next few hours, we can get an idea of ​​what will be introduced to the game in the coming months.