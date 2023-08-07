ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced the third season of downloadable content for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- inaugurating it with the additional character of Johnny. The launch date is set for next August 24th and in the third Season Pass there are four new characters, two new stages and new colors for the costumes of the entire roster.

Among the free updates, however, new moves for existing characters, a new offensive mechanic called “Wild Assault” and a new defensive mechanic called “DeflectShield”.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The title is included on the Game Pass of Microsoft, we see below the new trailer.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- — Johnny Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu