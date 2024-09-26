ARC SYSTEM WORKS announces that Queen Dizzythe new DLC character planned for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-will be available for download from next October 31st at a price of €6.99 and will be included in the title’s fourth Season Pass.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steamhis arrival on Nintendo Switch is expected for the January 23, 2025.

Here’s your first in-game look at “Queen Dizzy” 🌼 She will be coming to GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- on October 31st, 2024!#ARCTGS2024 #GGST #QueenDizzy pic.twitter.com/WRir6vqFOY — Arc System Works America (@ArcSystemWorksU) September 26, 2024

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS away Gematsu