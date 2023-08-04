Guilty Gear: Strive he passed it 2.5 million players announced Arc System Works, and it’s a great way to celebrate 25 years of the serieswhich is also happening in this period through the EVO 2023 currently underway in Las Vegas.
Considering the fact that it is a niche genre and a series that can be defined as minor compared to the giants of this type of game, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, it is a great result for the Japanese team.
Official artist Shouichi Kitazono also released a special image to celebrate this milestone, as you can see below, while the developers commemorated the 25th anniversary of the series we’ve come to these days.
Many players also from the Game Pass?
It should be noted that the data chosen by Arc System Works concerns the amount of players, which may be very different from actual sales. In fact, we must remember that Guilty Gear: Strive has recently been added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, which could have given a significant acceleration to the amount of active users.
This doesn’t reduce the positivity of the data that much, in any case: the fact that a game essentially based on multiplayer accounts on such a large user base is still an indication of great health for a fighting game, furthermore the success should guarantee continuous support as well as new chapters, which could probably also arrive on Xbox with greater regularity.
