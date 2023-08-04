Guilty Gear: Strive he passed it 2.5 million players announced Arc System Works, and it’s a great way to celebrate 25 years of the serieswhich is also happening in this period through the EVO 2023 currently underway in Las Vegas.

Considering the fact that it is a niche genre and a series that can be defined as minor compared to the giants of this type of game, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, it is a great result for the Japanese team.

Official artist Shouichi Kitazono also released a special image to celebrate this milestone, as you can see below, while the developers commemorated the 25th anniversary of the series we’ve come to these days.