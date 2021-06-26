Guilty Gear Strive introduced several unreleased characters to the fighting game series Arc System Works: one of them is Nagoriyuki, a black vampire samurai.

Nagoriyuki is inspired by the real-life character of Yasuke, the famous black samurai who lived in Japan in the Sengoku era and became one of the most prominent followers of Oda Nobunaga.

The Guilty Gear franchise doesn’t have many black characters, which is why a modder decided to take advantage of it, inserting a very important message in one of Nagoriyuki’s costumes.

The mod in question, developed by the user Lingo Starr, is decidedly light, but significant: the character’s tenth costume is altered by inserting the words “Black Lives Matters“, obviously a reference to the homonymous movement born after the death of George Floyd.

On the back of his jacket, moreover, the word “No Justice No Peace“.

BLM Nago is up! Hope you guys like it!https://t.co/CtSrZYzyhQ pic.twitter.com/1gw31XmDgO – LINGO STARR (@ GZero64) June 25, 2021

The Black Lives Matter mod, which you can download to this address, like all other cosmetic modifications available for Guilty Gear Strive, it modifies the character’s appearance only for the player who is using it, so it will not be visible in online matches.

