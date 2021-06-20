How would that be Guilty Gear Strive, the latest title from Arc System Works, if it underwent such a major downgrade as to make it like a title for Game Boy Advance? Perhaps, something similar to what can be obtained with the mod Potato Low Spec.

The modder FGCdraft has created this mod to run the fighting game even on those PCs with poor performance, with different settings that reduce the resolution, gradually increasing the “pixel effect”, until obtaining a mephistophelic result, no longer attributable to the excellent anime style of Strive.

The minimum achievable result is a 640×400 resolution, with 25% resolution scale, graphics settings to a minimum and a few extras that further improve performance, making the game even more ugly.

For example, stage assets, battle intro animations and a reduction in quality in character icons have been removed. The result is certainly impressive … abominable, but impressive.

If you are interested in running Guilty Gear Strive on a non-top of the range PC, you can download the Potato Low Spec mod in the link in the description of the video.

What do you think? In your opinion, for a game like Guilty Gear Strive is it acceptable to sacrifice graphics quality for better performance, or is it a title that must be played and admired in all its beauty?

Source: Eurogamer