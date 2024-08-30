A trailer has announced Guilty Gear – Strive Nintendo Switch Release Date: the spectacular fighting game developed by Arc System Works will be available in physical and digital formats starting January 23, 2025.

Coinciding with the opening of pre-orders, the first details on this Nintendo Switch Edition have also arrived, which will include all 28 characters (so those of the base game plus the three linked to the Season Pass) and anime-style graphics faithful to those appreciated on other platforms.

That’s not all: in order to deliver us a high-quality online competitive experience, the developers have also brought the netcode rollbackthe technology that eliminates latency for responsive, uncertainty-free combat.