A trailer has announced Guilty Gear – Strive Nintendo Switch Release Date: the spectacular fighting game developed by Arc System Works will be available in physical and digital formats starting January 23, 2025.
Coinciding with the opening of pre-orders, the first details on this Nintendo Switch Edition have also arrived, which will include all 28 characters (so those of the base game plus the three linked to the Season Pass) and anime-style graphics faithful to those appreciated on other platforms.
That’s not all: in order to deliver us a high-quality online competitive experience, the developers have also brought the netcode rollbackthe technology that eliminates latency for responsive, uncertainty-free combat.
A pure fighting game
A few years after the original launch of Guilty Gear – Strive, the fighting game from Arc System Works is now preparing to debut on Nintendo Switch, and judging by the trailer a great job of conversion has been done.
From a structural point of view the package includes all content published so farwith the core represented by the engaging story mode but also many side modes that manage to enrich the experience significantly, including the aforementioned online multiplayer.
To get an idea of the features and potential of the Arc System Works title while waiting for its release on Nintendo Switch, scheduled as mentioned for next January, you can take a look at our review of Guilty Gear – Strive.
