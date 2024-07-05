GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERthe animated series based on the franchise of GUILTY GEAR Of ARC SYSTEM WORKSwill air in Japan during the 2025 and will be produced by the studio SANZIGEN (BanG Dream!, BBK/BRNK, Sakura Wars the Animation).
The teaser trailer and some early details about the anime are available below.
GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS – Teaser trailer
History
After the decline of the once-solid fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern age. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: the Gears. These Gears end up opposing humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to win in the fight for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades, the emotional wounds fail to fully heal. Without Kiskeson of a human and a Gear, goes to his father’s wedding ceremony You and of the mother Dizzy. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: the union between a human and a Gear. Although the world is at peace, it has taken many years for this ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is welcomed positively. However, suddenly a mysterious girl appears… The destined son who inherits the Gear blood and the mysterious girl who despises the Gears. Their meeting will shake the world.
Staff
- Based on GUILTY GEAR by ARC SYSTEM WORKS
- Original character designs by Daisuke Ishiwatari (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)
- Directed by Shigeru Morikawa
- Series Composition: Norimitsu Kaiho
- Associate Producer: Seiji Mizushima
- Animation Production: SANZIGEN Inc.
Cast
- No Kiske: Issei Miyazaki
- Sol Badguy: Jouji Nakata
- Unique: Yui Ishikawa
- Narration: Tomokazu Sugita
Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu
