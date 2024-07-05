GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERthe animated series based on the franchise of GUILTY GEAR Of ARC SYSTEM WORKSwill air in Japan during the 2025 and will be produced by the studio SANZIGEN (BanG Dream!, BBK/BRNK, Sakura Wars the Animation).

The teaser trailer and some early details about the anime are available below.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS – Teaser trailer

History

After the decline of the once-solid fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern age. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: the Gears. These Gears end up opposing humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to win in the fight for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades, the emotional wounds fail to fully heal. Without Kiskeson of a human and a Gear, goes to his father’s wedding ceremony You and of the mother Dizzy. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: the union between a human and a Gear. Although the world is at peace, it has taken many years for this ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is welcomed positively. However, suddenly a mysterious girl appears… The destined son who inherits the Gear blood and the mysterious girl who despises the Gears. Their meeting will shake the world.

Staff

Based on GUILTY GEAR by ARC SYSTEM WORKS

Original character designs by Daisuke Ishiwatari (ARC SYSTEM WORKS)

Directed by Shigeru Morikawa

Series Composition: Norimitsu Kaiho

Associate Producer: Seiji Mizushima

Animation Production: SANZIGEN Inc.

Cast

No Kiske: Issei Miyazaki

Sol Badguy: Jouji Nakata

Unique: Yui Ishikawa

Narration: Tomokazu Sugita

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu