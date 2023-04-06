BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that a new, highly anticipated DLC for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- belonging to the second season pass. let’s talk about Bedman?, which we can admire in the launch trailer included below. Together with him comes a new scenario, fairy factory.

We remind you that the fighting game of ARC SYSTEM WORKS is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Here you can read our review of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- – Bedman? DLC Trailer

Bedman? is available in Guilty Gear Season Pass 2 -Strive- Armed with an arsenal of automated techniques, Bedman? he is a technical conjurer who excels at confusing opponents. Her only goal is to protect her sister Delilah and destroy anyone who might pose a threat to her. Bedman? is the third character to arrive in Season Pass 2 of Guilty Gear -Strive- and also brings with it a new stage: the Fairy’s Forest Factory, a fantastic forest populated by fairies. Is Bedman? and Fairy’s Forest Factory are also purchasable as individual DLC. Guilty Gear -Strive- is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment