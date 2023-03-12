Big announcement day for ARC SYSTEM WORKSwhich after revealing the planning of the Season Pass Of DNF DUELrounds it up by announcing a new DLC fighter from GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-. It’s about Bedman?character belonging to Season 2 of content coming from next April 6th together with the additional internship Fairy’s Forest Factory.

The character was introduced with a trailer and a dedicated image gallery, which you can admire in all its glory at the end of the article.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox OneAnd pc Street Steam And Microsoft Store.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu