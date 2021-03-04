Arc System Works has delayed Guilty Gear Strive to June 2021.

The promising PC and PlayStation fighting game was due out 9th April 2021. It’s now due out 11th June 2021.

The developer said it needs extra time to polish certain aspects of the game, such as online lobbies and server stability, following feedback from the recent open beta.

“We believe it best to use the extra time to improve the game’s quality and provide a better experience to all our players,” Arc System Works added.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

This isn’t the first time Guilty Gear Strive has been delayed. Back in May 2020, Arc System Works delayed the game to early 2021, citing development delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and feedback gathered from the closed beta test.