ARC SYSTEM WORKS released patch 1.24 for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, implementing cross-platform features and other new features. From today, players will therefore be able to have fun with each other regardless of the gaming platform, but it will be possible to disable this function. In addition to this feature, the software house has implemented many improvements and fixes for some bugs present in the game.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu