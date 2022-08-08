Ark System Works during EVO 2022 unveiled that Bridget today will join the roster of Guilty Gear: Strive as the first DLC character of the Season Pass 2. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player at the head of the news. This is not the only novelty: the cross-play between platforms.

Three other wrestlers will swell the ranks of Guilty Gear: Strive thanks to Season Pass 2, with Ark System Works which has promised the arrival of another character by the end of 2022, while the remaining two will debut in the course of 2023 along with two new stages.

For the occasion, the studio also revealed that Guilty Gear: Strive has reached and exceeded quota 1 million copies distributed and sold digitally worldwide since launch on PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam on June 11, 2021.

During the EVO 2022, the other news arriving for Guilty Gear: Strive in the coming months were also announced. During the summer, an update will reduce the input delay of commands on PS5 and the time it takes to connect to servers on PC. During the autumn, the cross-play between platforms, anticipated by a beta testing session. During the winter, however, a new patch with balances for the characters is planned.