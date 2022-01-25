Announced last December, the powerful Baiken will make his grand debut as a DLC fighter GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- from this January 28 for owners of Season Pass 1while all the others will be able to add it to the roster only from January 31.

The new stage will also be released Lap of the Kamiaccessible from January 28 for all owners of Season Pass or for users PCwhile the standard release for gamers PS4 And PS5 is set for January 31.

In addition, the new Combo Maker mode will be introduced via a free update coming soon, and in this it will be possible to create your own original combos and share them with other players. It will also be possible to search for combos created by other users.

A swordswoman of Japanese origin. She warms up easily and is quick to start a fight. He’s the type who takes action before he thinks. He sticks to his principles and doesn’t back down from a disagreement until it’s resolved. However, she is able to admit when the other party is right. His right arm has a hidden weapon. He swore to take revenge on “That man”After suffering a serious injury and losing his friends and family during.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC through Steam.

Baiken Trailer

Starter Guide

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu