As anticipated last week, the powerful Baiken is available as a fighter’s DLC GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- from today for all owners of Season Pass 1, while everyone else will be able to add it to their roster only from January 31. Internship is also available Lap of the Kami.

Along with the character, a brand new update was also released for the game, which implements the function Combo Maker. In this, players will be able to create their own unique combos and share them with other users around the world.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC through Steam.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment