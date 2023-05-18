ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced the arrival of the last character for the second Season Pass of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- aka Asuka R#. It will be available from next May 25th together with the internship “Tir na nOg” and a pack of colors to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series.

The company also announces that there will be a Season Pass 3 in the future, without however providing further details.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Below we can see the announcement trailer of the new character.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- – Asuka R# Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu