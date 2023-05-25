BANDAI NAMCO Europe And ARC SYSTEM WORKS they announce that Asuka R♯ is now available as DLC for GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-. It is about the last warrior who will be part of the Season Pass 2, available for purchase at the price of € 24.99. If instead we want to acquire it individually we can do it at the price of € 6.99 for the character and € 1.99 for its exclusive stage, Tír na nÓg.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise the software house has also released two additional color packs for all the characters on the roster. The package “Anniversary Appreciation Colors” is available for free to all who own the game, while the package “Anniversary Colors” can be purchased at the introductory price of €7.99.

Let’s enjoy together a new trailer for all the news available from today in GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-. Good vision!

Asuka R♯, master of magic, is available in Guilty Gear Season Pass 2 -Strive- Asuka R♯ is the fourth and final character to arrive in Guilty Gear -Strive- Season Pass 2. Thanks to her 26 different spells, which master science and magic, she is what you can call a genius wizard. Together with Asuka R♯, a new stage is also available: Tír na nÓg, home of a space colony created by mankind to survive in far space! Both Asuka R♯ and Tír na nÓg can also be purchased as stand-alone DLC. For the 25th anniversary of Guilty Gear, players can discover two additional coloring packs “Anniversary Appreciation Color” and “Anniversary Colors”. Both add new colorways to all currently released characters. Download the “Anniversary Appreciation Color” for free! For the new game trailer: https://youtu.be/fK-vR3roupw Guilty Gear -Strive- is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe