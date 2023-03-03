Fighting game Guilty Gear Strive will join Game Pass next week, and will be playable on console and PC.

Guilty Gear Strive originally released in June 2021 for PC and PS4/5, with its arrival to Game Pass announced last September with a window of spring 2023.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, another fighting game from the same developer (Arc System Works), was also announced for Game Pass in September, but we still don’t know when that’ll be available on the service.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Opening Movie.

Guilty Gear Strive will be available from Tuesday 7th March with cross-generation and cross-platform multiplayer.

We haven’t had an official blog post from Xbox yet on what’s lined up for Game Pass in March, but we know that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty hits the service today as a day one release. F1 22 is also available from today via EA Play.

Wes gave Guilty Gear Strive a recommended badge in his review of the game’s original release – are you excited to see this on Game Pass?

Meanwhile, yesterday we reported on what’s leaving Game Pass on 16th March, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition.