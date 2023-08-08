Arc System Works announced Johnnya new DLC character that is part of the planned content for the Season 3 of the fighting game, along with a new free update for all players. Both will be available from August 24, 2023i.e. the start day of the new season.
The announcement was accompanied by a trailer introducing Johnny which you can view below. Despite his gunslinging outfit and massive musculature, Johnny fights with fast and precise katana swings using the Hirofumi style.
Season 3 will be accompanied by a free update
Johnny will be available for purchase individually for $6.99 or as part of the Season Pass for Season 3 of Guilty Gear: Strive, which retails for $24.99. The latter will also include three more playable characters that will be released between 2023 and 2024, 2 additional stages and new colors for the costumes.
As mentioned in the opening, a free update which adds new special moves for six of the fifteen fighters on Guilty Gear: Strive’s starting roster, with more to come.
Among the novelties we also find the new offensive mechanics “Wind Assault”, which consists of a frontal attack with lunge, and the defensive one “Deflect Shield”, which allows you to parry any attack. Both will be available to all characters.
