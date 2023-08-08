The announcement was accompanied by a trailer introducing Johnny which you can view below. Despite his gunslinging outfit and massive musculature, Johnny fights with fast and precise katana swings using the Hirofumi style.

Arc System Works announced Johnny a new DLC character that is part of the planned content for the Season 3 of the fighting game, along with a new free update for all players. Both will be available from August 24, 2023 i.e. the start day of the new season.

Season 3 will be accompanied by a free update

Johnny will be available for purchase individually for $6.99 or as part of the Season Pass for Season 3 of Guilty Gear: Strive, which retails for $24.99. The latter will also include three more playable characters that will be released between 2023 and 2024, 2 additional stages and new colors for the costumes.

As mentioned in the opening, a free update which adds new special moves for six of the fifteen fighters on Guilty Gear: Strive’s starting roster, with more to come.

Among the novelties we also find the new offensive mechanics “Wind Assault”, which consists of a frontal attack with lunge, and the defensive one “Deflect Shield”, which allows you to parry any attack. Both will be available to all characters.