Guilty Gear -Strive- is about to receive one of its strangest fighters with the arrival of Bedman? as playable characterwhich will be available starting April 6, 2023 together with the respective level, within the Season Pass 2 of the game.

As visible in the presentation trailer below, Bedman? it’s actually a pairing of characters, with the young Delilah who finds herself fighting supported by the bizarre Bedman, who as the name implies is, effectively, an anthropomorphic bed or something.

Both fight together as a single character, which is shaping up to be one of the strangest to come within the Season Pass 2 on April 6, 2023.

With Bedman? the respective internship also comes, that is “Fairy’s Forest Factory”, also this rather in line with the general strangeness of the character, suspended between fairy-tale fantasy and disturbing science fiction. This is the third fighter planned within the Season Pass 2, with another to be presented later and is scheduled for May 2023.

Meanwhile, Guilty Gear -Strive- has also arrived on Xbox consoles, launched directly within the new Xbox Game Pass shipment in March 2023. To learn more about the game, we refer you to our review of Guilty Gear -Strive- .